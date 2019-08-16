Former Cleveland Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue set to join LA Clippers

Former Cleveland Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue is close to reaching an agreement to become the lead assistant with the Los Angeles Clippers, according to a New York Times report.

Lue, 42, would likely possess the associate head coach label if the deal is consummated. He was an assistant under Clippers coach Doc Rivers twice previously - in Boston (2011-13) and with the Clippers (2013-14).

Lue helped Cleveland reach the NBA Finals on three occasions, winning the crown in 2016. He was fired after Cleveland lost the first six games last season. - REUTERS