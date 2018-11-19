Fortified Formosa deny Slingers a dream start

The Slingers' Xavier Alexander trying to find his way past three opponents.

Trailing 64-57 in the final quarter, the Singapore Slingers dug deep and launched their fightback.

With less than four minutes left on the clock, a brilliant tip by captain Ng Han Bin saw the Slingers go 69-68 up - the first time they had the lead over the Formosa Dreamers since the first quarter of the Asean Basketball League (ABL) match yesterday.

That got the 1,800 crowd at the OCBC Arena into a frenzy as they tried to roar the team to victory.

It was neck-and-neck in the final minutes as both teams exchanged the lead and, with 36 seconds left, the Dreamers were in the driver's seat with the score at 74-73.

But, with the Slingers in possession, there was every chance they could snatch victory at the death.

However, it was not to be for Neo Beng Siang's team as they failed to capitalise on their possession and suffered a heartbreaking 77-73 loss in their 2018-2019 ABL season-opener.

ASEAN BASKETBALL LEAGUE SINGAPORE SLINGERS FORMOSA DREAMERS 73 77

Slingers assistant coach Michael Johnson believes his team paid the price for poor rebounding and defending in the final few minutes, but added that a "big factor" was the missed lay-ups.

"We've got to convert most of those. I think we probably missed at least 15 to 16 lay-ups, (which) equates to 30 to 32 points and that's huge," he said.

The Slingers made just 28 out of 71 of their field goals (39.4 per cent), with Xavier Alexander top-scoring for the team with 24 points and 11 rebounds.

The other imports, Jerran Young and John Fields, contributed 20 and 12 points respectively.

The Dreamers, who won just one match in their debut 2017-2018 season, are led by new American coach Dean Murray this term and their roster is strengthened by American imports Malcolm Miller, Tevin Glass and William Artino.

The trio combined for 58 of the Dreamers' 77 points.

Despite the loss, shooting guard Ng said the team were still determined to win their first ABL championship. "We won't let one setback affect our ability to do it (winning the championship)," he said.