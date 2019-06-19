Four people shot at Raptors rally
Four people sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds at yesterday morning's (Singapore time) rally celebrating the Raptors' championship, Toronto police chief Mark Saunders said.
Three arrests were made, according to Saunders, who added that the investigation was ongoing.
A reported 1.5 million were in Toronto's downtown for the parade and subsequent rally at City Hall. The shootings occurred at Nathan Phillips Square, near City Hall. - REUTERS
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now