Basketball

Four people shot at Raptors rally

Jun 19, 2019 06:00 am

Four people sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds at yesterday morning's (Singapore time) rally celebrating the Raptors' championship, Toronto police chief Mark Saunders said.

Three arrests were made, according to Saunders, who added that the investigation was ongoing.

A reported 1.5 million were in Toronto's downtown for the parade and subsequent rally at City Hall. The shootings occurred at Nathan Phillips Square, near City Hall. - REUTERS

Basketball