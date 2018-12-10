Four wins in a row for Singapore Slingers

Singapore Slingers' shooting guard Larry Liew was in red-hot form from beyond the arc at the OCBC Arena yesterday, as he sank six of his eight three-pointers during their 99-77 Asean Basketball League win over the Zhuhai Wolf Warriors.

The 25-year-old hit a career-high 18 points as the Slingers racked up their fourth win on the trot to consolidate their hold on second spot behind the Formosa Dreamers.

The Slingers' American import Jerran Young finished with a game-high 27 in an all-round display that included seven rebounds, four assists and six steals.

With swingman Xavier Alexander (12 points, nine rebounds and 12 assists) and centre John Fields (19 points and 13 rebounds) dominating the paint, the visitors never stood a chance.

The Slingers' next matches are against Saigon Heat (Dec 16, Ho Chi Minh City) and Hong Kong Eastern (Dec 21, OCBC Arena).