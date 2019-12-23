Giannis Antetokounmpo hits triple-double in Milwaukee Bucks win

Giannis Antetokounmpo delivered his third triple-double of the season and Khris Middleton scored a game-high 23 points to help the NBA-leading Milwaukee Bucks defeat the New York Knicks 123-102 yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Greek star Antetokounmpo had 22 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for the Bucks, who improved their league-best record to 26-4 with an eighth consecutive road victory.

Antetokounmpo made eight-of-10 shots from the floor, two-of-four from three-point range and went four-of-eight from the free-throw line for the Bucks, who were coming off a Thursday triumph over the Western Conference-leading Los Angeles Lakers.

7 DOUBLE-DIGIT SCORERS

"I'm not into stats," Antetokounmpo said.

"I'm here to get the job done. Stats are going to be there if you are on the court and doing your best. The hard part is making your stats count. I just want to be on the court and help my team win."

Kyle Korver had 17 points off the bench as Milwaukee produced seven double-figure scorers, while the Knicks, who slid to 7-23, were led by Julius Randle's 20 points.

Elsewhere, NBA scoring leader James Harden, whose 38.5-point per game average is the only one ahead of Antetokounmpo's 31.8-point average, poured in 47 points in Houston's 139-125 victory at Phoenix. He also contributed six rebounds and seven assists for the Rockets. - AFP

SELECTED RESULTS: San Antonio 109 LA Clippers 134, Phoenix 125 Houston 139, Portland 113 Minnesota 106