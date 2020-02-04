Basketball

Giannis Antetokounmpo leads Milwaukee Bucks to 10th win in 11 games

Feb 04, 2020 06:00 am

Giannis Antetokounmpo missed a triple-double by one assist for the fifth time this season, contributing 30 points, 19 rebounds and nine assists to the Milwaukee Bucks' 129-108 win over the visiting Phoenix Suns yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Brook Lopez blocked a career-high nine shots and added 17 points while Khris Middleton had 25 points to help the Bucks win for the 10th time in 11 games.

Devin Booker scored more than 30 points for the seventh time in his last 10 games, pouring in a game-high 32 to pace the Suns. - REUTERS

OTHER RESULTS:

Detroit 128 Denver 123 (OT), Houston 117 New Orleans 109, Toronto 129 Chicago 102

Lakers bounce back from defeat

