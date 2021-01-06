Giannis Antetokounmpo scores 43 against the Detroit Pistons

Milwaukee Bucks' two-time reigning Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo poured in 43 points yesterday morning (Singapore time), powering them to a 125-115 NBA victory over the Detroit Pistons.

Antetokounmpo connected on 17 of 24 shots from the field. He made a brace of three-pointers and was simply unstoppable in the paint.

He set the tone early on for Milwaukee, scoring 30 of the Bucks' 67 first-half points.

Detroit managed to trim the deficit to 118-110 with 2:38 left to play, but Antetokounmpo stopped their momentum with a block on Sekou Doumbouya.

He then grabbed the rebound of teammate Donte DiVincenzo's miss for a put-back basket that effectively ended the Pistons' comeback bid.