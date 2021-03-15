Giannis Antetokounmpo shines for Bucks in day of triple-doubles

Giannis Antetokounmpo's triple-double of 33 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists propelled the Milwaukee Bucks to a 125-119 NBA victory over Washington yesterday morning (Singapore time), despite Russell Westbrook's 42-point triple-double for the Wizards.

It was part of an explosion of five triple-doubles on the day - an NBA single-day record.

Westbrook added 10 rebounds and 12 assists for Washington but, even with his league-leading 11th triple-double of the season, the Wizards missed Bradley Beal, the NBA's leading scorer who sat out with a sore knee.

Jrue Holiday added 10 of his 18 points in the fourth quarter for Milwaukee as the Bucks held on in the back-and-forth battle despite a fierce late challenge from the Wizards.

"No doubt, that's the game right there," Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said. "You talk about wanting to win a game with stops and that's what we were able to do."

Antetokounmpo's triple-double, his second straight and his sixth of the season, helped the Bucks tighten their grip on third place in the Eastern Conference, behind the Philadelphia 76ers and the Brooklyn Nets - who beat the Detroit Pistons 100-95 with a triple-double from James Harden.

Harden, who scored 12 of his 24 points in the fourth quarter, added 10 rebounds and 10 assists to help the Nets win.

The New York Knicks bagged their 20th win of the season, 119-97 over the Thunder in Oklahoma City, fueled by Julius Randle's triple-double of 26 points with 12 rebounds and 12 assists.