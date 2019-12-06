Giannis Antetokounmpo sparks Milwaukee Bucks to 13th straight win

Giannis Antetokounmpo's 35 points propelled the Milwaukee Bucks to a 13th straight NBA victory yesterday morning (Singapore time), a hard-fought 127-103 away at the Detroit Pistons.

Antetokounmpo, the reigning NBA Most Valuable Player, powered through an often testy encounter, pulling down six rebounds and handing out nine assists as the Bucks continued their domination of the Pistons and improved their league-leading record to 19-3.

Milwaukee, whose eight wins over Detroit last season included a first-round play-off sweep, have now notched two wins this season over the Pistons.

Khris Middleton had 17 points, eight rebounds and five assists, while Eric Bledsoe contributed 13 points, six rebounds and six assists. Robin Lopez and Ersan Ilyasova had 10 points each off the bench for the Bucks. Andre Drummond led the Pistons with 23 points, 14 rebounds and five assists. - AFP

SELECTED SCORES:

Dallas 121 Minnesota 114, Utah 96 LA Lakers 121, Boston 112 Miami 93, Chicago 106 Memphis 99, Orlando 128 Phoenix 114.