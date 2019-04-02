Golden State rout Hornets to take Western Conference lead

The NBA champions Golden State Warriors trounced the Charlotte Hornets 137-90 yesterday morning (Singapore time) and regained first place in the Western Conference.

Stephen Curry scored 25 points, Klay Thompson added 24 and the two combined to make 11 three-pointers as the Warriors overcame the second-quarter ejection of DeMarcus Cousins for a flagrant foul.

The victory pushed the Warriors one game ahead of Denver atop the West, after the Nuggets were upset 95-90 at home by the Washington Wizards.

The Warriors fell 131-130 in overtime at Minnesota last Friday in a clash that left them fuming over the officiating.

Golden State took it out on the Hornets, seizing a 10-point lead in the first quarter. They were up 49-38 when Cousins appeared to accidentally hit Willy Hernangomez in the head and was tossed. The Warriors didn't miss a beat, racing on to a 71-49 half-time lead.

They entered the fourth quarter leading 105-72 and Warriors coach Steve Kerr rested Curry, Thompson, Draymond Green and Kevin Durant for all of the final period.

"It was a great night," said Kerr.

"I was really pleased also with the way the bench unit closed the game in the fourth quarter. It was a really good, complete game for us." - AFP

OTHER RESULTS: Atlanta 136 Milwaukee 135 (OT), Oklahoma City 103 Dallas 106, San Antonio 106 Sacramento 113, New Orleans 102 LA Lakers 130, LA Clippers 113 Memphis 96