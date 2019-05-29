Golden State Warriors’ Kevin Durant to miss NBA Finals opener

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant will not play in Game 1 of the NBA Finals against hosts Toronto Raptors on Friday morning (Singapore time) and he might not make the trip due to his calf injury, coach Steve Kerr said yesterday.

Durant injured his right calf on May 8 in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals against the Houston Rockets.

"KD's not playing Game 1," Kerr said.

"We'll see where it goes... There are a lot of days in between games during the Finals and that helps us, so we'll see."