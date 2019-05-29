Golden State Warriors’ Kevin Durant to miss NBA Finals opener
Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant will not play in Game 1 of the NBA Finals against hosts Toronto Raptors on Friday morning (Singapore time) and he might not make the trip due to his calf injury, coach Steve Kerr said yesterday.
Durant injured his right calf on May 8 in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals against the Houston Rockets.
"KD's not playing Game 1," Kerr said.
"We'll see where it goes... There are a lot of days in between games during the Finals and that helps us, so we'll see."
Kerr also said that injured centre DeMarcus Cousins (thigh) is listed as "questionable". Cousins tore the quad muscle in his left leg in Game 2 of the first round of the play-offs against the Los Angeles Clippers on April 15, but the injury did not require surgery. - REUTERS
