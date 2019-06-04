Golden State Warriors level NBA Finals series at 1-1

Defending champions Golden State needed Andre Iguodala's clutch three-pointer with seven seconds left to hold off the Toronto Raptors 109-104 and put the Warriors level in the NBA Finals yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Seeking a third consecutive title and fourth in five seasons, the Warriors tied the best-of-seven series at 1-1 ahead of games 3 and 4 on Thursday and Saturday in California.

With former United States President Barack Obama in the crowd, Golden State trailed by 12 points in the second quarter, made the first 18 points of the third and led by as much as 72-59.

Toronto rallied, holding the Warriors point-less for more than 5:30 only to fall short on the last of 2015 NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Iguodala's eight points.

Said Warriors coach Steve Kerr: "His play in the second half was really inspiring at both ends. He did a fantastic job.

"He has hit a lot of big shots in the Finals before, so he was unfazed. I think he sensed that we needed his production in that second half and he came alive."