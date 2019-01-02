Harden lifts Rockets to 10th win in 11 games
James Harden posted a 43-point triple-double on another record-setting outing yesterday morning (Singapore time) to lead the Houston Rockets to a 113-101 NBA victory over the Memphis Grizzlies.
Harden, the reigning NBA Most Valuable Player, added 13 assists and 10 rebounds for his fourth triple-double of the season and 39th of his career.
With his eighth straight game with at least 35 points and five assists, he set an NBA record - bettering Oscar Robertson's two such seven-game streaks.
The Rockets - who made a sputtering start to the season - won for the 10th time in their last 11 games to improve to 21-15.
That's a better measure, he said, than individual accomplishments, as "bringing a championship to the city is the important thing."
Harden drained six three-pointers and made 21 of his 27 free-throws and the Rockets led by as many as 24 before Memphis sliced the deficit to nine points with 1:26 to play.
A free-throw from PJ Tucker and a lay-up by Austin Rivers helped rebuild the lead as the Rockets continued to win, despite the absence of point guard Chris Paul through injury. - AFP
SELECTED RESULTS:
San Antonio 120 Boston 111, Phoenix 109 Golden State 132, Oklahoma City 122 Dalllas 102
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now