Harden lifts Rockets to 10th win in 11 games

James Harden posted a 43-point triple-double on another record-setting outing yesterday morning (Singapore time) to lead the Houston Rockets to a 113-101 NBA victory over the Memphis Grizzlies.

Harden, the reigning NBA Most Valuable Player, added 13 assists and 10 rebounds for his fourth triple-double of the season and 39th of his career.

With his eighth straight game with at least 35 points and five assists, he set an NBA record - bettering Oscar Robertson's two such seven-game streaks.

The Rockets - who made a sputtering start to the season - won for the 10th time in their last 11 games to improve to 21-15.

That's a better measure, he said, than individual accomplishments, as "bringing a championship to the city is the important thing."

Harden drained six three-pointers and made 21 of his 27 free-throws and the Rockets led by as many as 24 before Memphis sliced the deficit to nine points with 1:26 to play.

A free-throw from PJ Tucker and a lay-up by Austin Rivers helped rebuild the lead as the Rockets continued to win, despite the absence of point guard Chris Paul through injury. - AFP

SELECTED RESULTS:

San Antonio 120 Boston 111, Phoenix 109 Golden State 132, Oklahoma City 122 Dalllas 102