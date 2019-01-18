Harden scores 58, but Houston lose in overtime

James Harden has scored at least 30 points in 18 straight games and has reached 40 in nine of the last 12, following last night's defeat by the Brooklyn Nets.

James Harden scored a season-high 58 points and the Houston Rockets shot an NBA-record 70 three-point attempts, but it wasn't enough to beat the Brooklyn Nets in overtime yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Spencer Dinwiddie scored 25 of his 33 points in the fourth quarter and overtime as the Nets spoiled Harden's huge scoring night with a 145-142 win.

"The man had 60 and we won, that's big-time for a young group," Dinwiddie said.

Harden had his second straight season high after scoring 57 in a victory over Memphis on Monday. Houston made just 23 of their record 70 three-point attempts.

Harden has scored at least 30 points in 18 straight games and has reached 40 in nine of the last 12. He finished 16 of 34 overall from the field, made 21 of 23 free-throws and had 10 rebounds and six assists.

But he was disappointed that his team surrendered a seven-point lead in overtime.

"Frustrating. Very frustrating," Harden said.

"We were small... We had a couple of mistakes out there near the end. But give them credit, they made some big shots."

The Rockets broke their own record for three-point attempts after shooting 61 against New Orleans in December 2016.

Houston also hold the record for most three-pointers made after hitting 26 in a win over Washington this season.

In a later game, Stephen Curry scored 41 points and sank nine three-pointers as reigning champions Golden State Warriors rallied from a 17-point deficit to beat the New Orleans Pelicans 147-140.

Kevin Durant tallied 30 points and 15 rebounds, Draymond Green had 17 points and 14 assists as the Warriors also tied a franchise record with 24 made three-pointers.

Golden State attempted 49 shots from beyond the arc.

The teams also set a record for combined three-pointers in a game with 43. The previous record was 41 when Golden State faced Sacramento earlier this month.

Curry also became the first player to make eight or more threes in three consecutive games, giving him 28 threes in that span.

Anthony Davis finished with 30 points and 18 rebounds, while Elfrid Payton had 12 assists for the Pelicans who made 19 baskets from beyond the arc. - AFP

OTHER RESULTS

Detroit 120 Orlando 115 (OT), Boston 117 Toronto 108, Dallas 101 San Antonio 105, Portland 129 Cleveland 112, LA Clippers 109 Utah 129, Memphis 101 Milwaukee 111