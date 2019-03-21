Harden sets NBA scoring record

Houston Rockets star James Harden carved a piece of NBA history yesterday morning (Singapore time), after a 31-point haul against the Atlanta Hawks made him the first player to score at least 30 points against every team in the league in the same season.

The 29-year-old reigning NBA MVP's points milestone came in a dominant 121-105 road win over the Hawks.

The victory allowed the Rockets (45-26) to keep up the pressure on Western Conference leaders Golden State Warriors (48-22) and second-placed Denver Nuggets (47-22) as the Hawks slumped to their 48th defeat of the season.

WARRIORS BEAT WOLVES

Harden had 10 assists and eight rebounds to go with his points tally, while Clint Capela added 26 points, Chris Paul had 13 points and 11 assists, and Danuel House Jr. added a further 19 points from the bench.

Atlanta's scoring was led by Trae Young with 21 points, 12 assists and four rebounds.

Elsewhere, the reigning NBA champions Warriors defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 117-107 in Minneapolis.

Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson carried the offensive burden for the Warriors, with Curry draining 36 points and Thompson 28.

Kevin Durant had 17 points, while Swedish veteran Jonas Jerebko put up 18 points from 18 minutes on the court. - AFP

OTHER RESULTS:

Charlotte 114 Philadelphia 118, Milwaukee 115 LA Lakers 101, Sacramento 121 Brooklyn 123, LA Clippers 115 Indiana 109