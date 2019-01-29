Harden sparks Rockets rally in Paul’s return

Chris Paul returned from injury, but it was James Harden's 40 points that fuelled the Houston Rockets' 103-98 come-from-behind home victory over the Orlando Magic in the NBA yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Reigning NBA Most Valuable Player Harden extended his streak of games with at least 30 points to 23. He chipped in 11 rebounds, six assists and three blocked shots - including one in the last 30 seconds to help the Rockets seal the win.

Paul, who missed 17 games with a left hamstring injury, finished with 12 points, six assists and five steals.

Houston trailed by as many as 15 in the third quarter, never taking the lead until there were less than five minutes.

Harden led their rally, scoring seven straight Rockets points in the final 2:12 of the contest starting with a basket that put Houston up 95-93.

"They kept digging it and digging it and finally we held them to 37 in the second half," Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni said.

"That was awesome - that was really good defence." - AFP

SELECTED RESULTS:Dallas Mavericks 120 Toronto Raptors 123 , LA Lakers 116 Phoenix Suns 102, San Antonio Spurs 132 Washington Wizards 119, Oklahoma City Thunder 118 Milwaukee Bucks 112