Harden’s 30-point streak ends, but Rockets win

Houston Rockets guard James Harden dribbling past Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter in their match at Toyota Center in Houston yesterday morning. The Rockets won 119-111.

James Harden had his streak of consecutive 30-point games end at 32, but he and Chris Paul helped hosts Houston Rockets withstand a career night from Atlanta Hawks rookie guard Trae Young en route to a 119-111 win yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Harden posted 28 points despite finishing 0-for-10 from three-point range.

He had an opportunity to pursue an extension of the streak, the second longest in NBA history behind Wilt Chamberlain's 65-game run in 1961-62, but he dribbled out the clock with the victory secure.

Harden had sat out the Rockets' previous game, a Saturday road win over the Golden State Warriors, due to a neck injury. Paul added 20 points, eight assists and six rebounds.

Young paired 36 points on 8-of-12 shooting from three-point range with eight assists. John Collins chipped in 20 points and 12 rebounds for the Hawks.

In Memphis, Mike Conley scored 30 points and Memphis ended a four-game losing streak by beating the visiting Los Angeles Lakers 110-105.

Jonas Valanciunas had 20 points and 13 rebounds, Avery Bradley scored 15, and Joakim Noah finished with 14 points and 12 rebounds off the bench for Memphis.

LeBron James had 24 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists, Brandon Ingram scored 32 points, and Kyle Kuzma finished with 22 points for the Lakers.

James moved into the NBA's all-time top 10 in assists, making him the only player on that list and the top 10 in career points. - REUTERS.

SELECTED SCORES:

Minnesota Timberwolves 112 Sacramento Kings 105, Charlotte Hornets 110 Golden State Warriors 121, Miami Heat 121 Phoenix Suns 124, LA Clippers 121 Dallas Mavericks 112.