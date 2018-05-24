Harden's 30 points help Rockets win to level series

The Houston Rockets, powered by James Harden's 30 points and 27 from Chris Paul, edged out defending NBA champions Golden State 95-92 yesterday morning (Singapore time) to level their semi-final play-off series at two wins each.

The Rockets snapped Golden State's record play-off home win streak at 16 games.

It was the Warriors' first loss since the 2016 NBA Finals and the Rockets' first play-off win over the Warriors in eight all-time tries.

"We know how hard it is to come back from 3-1," Paul said.

"When it's winning time, you have got to suck it up. We knew we needed one here and we got it."

P.J. Tucker had 16 rebounds and Clint Capella grabbed 13 for the Rockets, who host Game 5 of the best-of-seven Western Conference final tomorrow.

Paul hopes the title quest helps the Houston area take relief from a school shooting that saw a teen gunman kill 10 people, the way the Houston Astros' World Series baseball crown did last year after hurricane flooding.

"Hopefully basketball can be a way for people to ease their minds, if only for a moment," Paul said.

The series winners will face either Cleveland Cavaliers or Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals starting May 31.

Stephen Curry led Golden State with 28 points on 10-of-26 shooting while Kevin Durant added 27 points and 12 rebounds and Draymond Green had 11 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists.

The defeat marks the first time the Warriors, seeking a third crown in four seasons, have lost twice in a play-off series since Durant joined last season.

"Now we've got to fight. This is now a real playoff-type experience," Curry said. "We're ready for it. The vibe in the locker room is really positive when it comes to what we need to correct to win Game 5."