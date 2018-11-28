Harden’s 54 points not enough for Rockets to defeat Wizards

The Washington Wizards outlasted the Houston Rockets 135-131 in overtime yesterday morning (Singapore time), despite James Harden's season-high 54 points.

Bradley Beal equalled his season-best with 32 points and Markieff Morris finished with 22 points and 10 rebounds.

Harden scored 12 points in the first quarter, 11 in the second and 21 in the third quarter. His career high is 60 points.

He started the fourth quarter on the bench, then added six more as the teams remained deadlocked 125-125 at the end of regulation.

In overtime, Harden was one of two from the field and had two free-throws. He had 11 turnovers, including three in overtime.

"It's not even about myself," Harden said.

"It's about our entire team. We had a really good start to the game and kind of let our guard down."

Harden played a season-high 47 minutes and Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni said he knows he is asking a lot of his superstar.

"We're asking you know what? Play (47) minutes, make every play," D'Antoni said.

"There are going to be periods where he's just gassed." - AFP

SELECTED RESULTS

Cleveland 95 Minnesota 102, Chicago 107 San Antonio 108, New Orleans 107 Boston 124, Golden State 116 Orlando 110