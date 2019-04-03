Harlem Globetrotters set to thrill fans in Singapore

Look forward to a night of thrilling slam dunks and entertaining routines on Friday.

Fans can look forward to a night of thrilling slam dunks and entertaining routines when the Harlem Globetrotters play the Washington Generals at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Friday.

The game is part of their 2019 Fan Powered World Tour.

Star guard Bull Bullard, 34, told The New Paper in an e-mail interview: "The fans can expect a great game from us and our opponents the Washington Generals. This is the Fan Powered World Tour so the fans control the atmosphere of the game.

"A lot of dunks, dribbling, crazy four-point shooting, and expect a bucket of water to be thrown at some point in time."

Bullard, who has been on the team since 2008, said it is "a great feeling" to be part of the influential Globetrotters.

He added: "I love that we are set at a high standard with the game of basketball. We've been around 93 years, and it is a great feeling to be one of the world's most unique teams."

HARD WORK

Bullard was originally drafted by the Globetrotters as a dunker but he developed his overall game with hard work and became a playmaker.

He is also a dribbler and a consistent long-range shooter.

He has already participated in two official Guinness Book of World Records Days. In 2017, Bullard and his teammates achieve the Guinness record for the most half-court conversions in an hour, with 348.

Last November, he cemented his name in the record book with the farthest somersault basketball conversion away from the court.

The Globetrotters have successfully broken down social barriers and divides by entertaining audiences with their unique skills.

"I think we are successful because everyone loves laughter and great family entertainment. We've broken down so many barriers by being genuine people and selfless people who care about changing lives and the world through the game of basketball," said Bullard.

"It feels great and exhilarating to receive good reactions from everyone around the world. The most rewarding part is being acknowledged for changing lives for the better."

There are five women on the team.

Bullard said: "It's a great outlet for them to be a part of a sport that they can play with the men.

"It gives young girls hope that they can do anything they want, which is very empowering for the young women of the world."