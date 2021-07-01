Hawks, Bucks level in Eastern Conference finals

Lou Williams contributed 21 points and eight assists as the Atlanta Hawks defeated the visiting Milwaukee Bucks 110-88 yesterday morning (Singapore time) to tie the NBA Eastern Conference finals at two games apiece.

Bogdan Bogdanovic made six three-pointers while adding 20 points for the fifth-seeded Hawks, who never trailed and led by as many as 25 points.

Williams was starting in place of injured star Trae Young, who sat out Game 4 with a bone bruise in his right foot.

The Bucks lost their own star when Giannis Antetokounmpo hyperextended his left knee in the third quarter.