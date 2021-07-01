Hawks, Bucks level in Eastern Conference finals
Lou Williams contributed 21 points and eight assists as the Atlanta Hawks defeated the visiting Milwaukee Bucks 110-88 yesterday morning (Singapore time) to tie the NBA Eastern Conference finals at two games apiece.
Bogdan Bogdanovic made six three-pointers while adding 20 points for the fifth-seeded Hawks, who never trailed and led by as many as 25 points.
Williams was starting in place of injured star Trae Young, who sat out Game 4 with a bone bruise in his right foot.
The Bucks lost their own star when Giannis Antetokounmpo hyperextended his left knee in the third quarter.
They are waiting for an update on the two-time NBA MVP, who had 14 points and eight rebounds before exiting. - REUTERS
