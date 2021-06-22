Hawks knock off top-seeded 76ers to seal Eastern finals spot

Kevin Huerter scored a play-off career-high 27 points as the upstart Atlanta Hawks punched their ticket to their first Eastern Conference finals in six years yesterday morning (Singapore time), with a 103-96 Game 7 win over the top-seeded Philadelphia 76ers.

Trae Young finished with 21 points and 10 assists, John Collins had 14 points and 16 rebounds and Danilo Gallinari scored 17 off the bench for the Hawks, who won the series 4-3.