Hot Spurs extend winning streak

Mediacorp has secured the broadcast rights to next year's Summer Olympics in Tokyo and the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

The local broadcaster announced yesterday that it has obtained sole rights in Singapore from Dentsu Inc, which had been awarded exclusive broadcast rights for the Olympics in 22 territories in Asia by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

The Tokyo Olympics, featuring 33 different sports in 339 events, will take place from July 24 to Aug 9 next year.

Beijing 2022, which runs from Feb 4 to 20, will feature seven new events for a total of 109 events.

Mediacorp has also clinched the broadcast rights to the next two upcoming Youth Olympics.

They are the Youth Olympic Winter Games Lausanne 2020 in Switzerland between Jan 9 and 22, and the Youth Olympic Games Dakar 2022 in Senegal.