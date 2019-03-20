Hot Spurs extend winning streak
The San Antonio Spurs rolled to their season-best ninth straight win by toppling two-time defending champions Golden State Warriors with a 111-105 win yesterday morning (Singapore time).
DeMar DeRozan scored 26 points and LaMarcus Aldridge finished with 23 points and 13 rebounds, as the NBA's hottest team guaranteed themselves a league- record 22nd straight winning season.
The Spurs won their 11th consecutive home game and improved to 42-29 on the season. Rudy Gay added 17 points for the Spurs.
Stephen Curry led the Warriors, who are now tied with Denver for top spot in the Western Conference standings, with 25 points, while Kevin Durant returned from injury to score 24 points. - AFP
OTHER RESULTS
Cleveland 126 Detroit 119, Washington 95 Utah 116, Boston 105 Denver 114, Toronto 128 New York 92, Oklahoma City 107 Miami 116, Dallas 125 New Orleans 129 (OT), Phoenix 101 Chicago 116, Portland 106 Indiana 98
Mediacorp secures broadcast rights for Tokyo Olympics
Mediacorp has secured the broadcast rights to next year's Summer Olympics in Tokyo and the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.
The local broadcaster announced yesterday that it has obtained sole rights in Singapore from Dentsu Inc, which had been awarded exclusive broadcast rights for the Olympics in 22 territories in Asia by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).
The Tokyo Olympics, featuring 33 different sports in 339 events, will take place from July 24 to Aug 9 next year.
Beijing 2022, which runs from Feb 4 to 20, will feature seven new events for a total of 109 events.
Mediacorp has also clinched the broadcast rights to the next two upcoming Youth Olympics.
They are the Youth Olympic Winter Games Lausanne 2020 in Switzerland between Jan 9 and 22, and the Youth Olympic Games Dakar 2022 in Senegal.
