Houston Rockets lean on John Wall in James Harden's absence
Despite playing without injured star James Harden, the Houston Rockets still managed a second straight victory over the Sacramento Kings with a 102-94 win yesterday morning (Singapore time).
John Wall had game highs of 28 points, six assists and three steals to ensure that the hosts did not miss Harden, who registered 33 points and eight assists in their 122-119 victory over the Kings on New Year's Eve.
Houston also found sufficient scoring elsewhere, with Eric Gordon racking up 21 points after replacing Harden, who had a right ankle sprain. - REUTERS
