Jamal Murray helps Denver Nuggets level NBA play-off series

Jamal Murray scored 34 points, including six clutch free-throws down the stretch, to lift the Denver Nuggets to a gritty 116-112 NBA play-off win over the Portland Trail Blazers yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The Canadian, 22, combined with Serbian Nikola Jokic to form a dynamic scoring duo as the Nuggets squared their second round Western Conference series at two games each.

It was a quick turnaround from the Trail Blazers' 140-137 quadruple overtime victory in Friday's Game 3.

"The biggest part was mental," said Murray on playing two play-off games just 40 hours apart. "We know what to do physically but that was a draining game and we had to come back with energy and face a great team.

"We were able to get what we wanted on offence and the stops on defence."

Jokic had 21 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists for his second straight triple-double. Murray, who led all scorers, was a perfect 11-for-11 from the free-throw line for Denver, who handed Portland their first home play-off loss this season.

Elsewhere, Kawhi Leonard scored 39 points and pulled down 14 rebounds to propel the Toronto Raptors to a 101-96 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers that tied their Eastern Conference series at two games apiece.