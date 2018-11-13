James’ 26 points help Lakers to edge out Hawks
LeBron James scored 26 points, including a put-back lay-up with 15 seconds remaining, and Kyle Kuzma added 18 as the Los Angeles Lakers continued their recent run with a 107-106 victory yesterday morning (Singapore time) over the visiting Atlanta Hawks.
In just his third game with the Lakers, centre Tyson Chandler blocked a shot by rookie Trae Young at the buzzer to seal the win.
They improved to 7-6 to move over .500 for the first time this season.
The Lakers are 3-0 since acquiring Chandler, who was signed after the Phoenix Suns bought out his contract last week.
Lance Stephenson and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 11 points each as the Lakers won, despite being outscored 31-23 in the final quarter.
Brandon Ingram added 10 points for the Lakers and Lonzo Ball had 11 assists.
James had a chance to give the Lakers the lead from the free-throw line with 15 seconds remaining but missed both shots. Kuzma got the rebound, but missed a put-back shot. James rebounded that miss and scored inside for the late lead.
Taurean Prince scored 23 points and Kent Bazemore added 21 for the Hawks, who lost for the fourth time in their last five games. - REUTERS
