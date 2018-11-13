James’ 26 points help Lakers to edge out Hawks

LeBron James scored 26 points, including a put-back lay-up with 15 seconds remaining, and Kyle Kuzma added 18 as the Los Angeles Lakers continued their recent run with a 107-106 victory yesterday morning (Singapore time) over the visiting Atlanta Hawks.

In just his third game with the Lakers, centre Tyson Chandler blocked a shot by rookie Trae Young at the buzzer to seal the win.

They improved to 7-6 to move over .500 for the first time this season.

The Lakers are 3-0 since acquiring Chandler, who was signed after the Phoenix Suns bought out his contract last week.

Lance Stephenson and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 11 points each as the Lakers won, despite being outscored 31-23 in the final quarter.

Brandon Ingram added 10 points for the Lakers and Lonzo Ball had 11 assists.

James had a chance to give the Lakers the lead from the free-throw line with 15 seconds remaining but missed both shots. Kuzma got the rebound, but missed a put-back shot. James rebounded that miss and scored inside for the late lead.