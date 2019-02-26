James criticises the Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) is frustrated with his teammates. With three losses in the last four games, their play-off hopes are fading.

LeBron James has acknowledged that he knew his young teammates would have a learning curve when he joined the Los Angeles Lakers in free agency last off-season.

But, after a 128-115 loss to the woeful New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday night, James bemoaned his teammates' "sense of urgency".

The Lakers have not made the play-offs since after the 2012-13 season. And, with three losses in the past four games, their chances this season are fading.

James, who has played in eight consecutive NBA Finals, showed his frustration after the most recent loss.

"How many know what's at stake if you've never been there?" James pondered after the loss to the Pelicans, who were playing without star Anthony Davis.

"I'm playing devil's advocate, you know? It's kind of a fine line when you talk about that, because when you've never been there or know what it takes to actually shoot for something like that, sometimes you're afraid to get uncomfortable.

"So you got to be comfortable with being uncomfortable. So I'm not saying that's what we are as a whole.

"It kind of looks that way at times, that sometimes we're afraid to be uncomfortable and kind of get out of our comfort zone and kind of, you know, have that sense of urgency from the jump, and not be afraid to actually go out and fail to succeed.

"So I mean, we have, what - 23 games left? We'll see what happens."

James has appeared in 239 play-off games and wants more. On Saturday, he seemingly remembered every loss of the season.

"The last few years, everyone's so accustomed to the losses that I'm just not accustomed to," James said. "I'm not accustomed to it. I will never get comfortable with losing.

"So losing Game 1 to Houston, it feels the same way as losing Game 59 in New Orleans to me. It's just how I'm built. That's who I am."

Veteran point-guard Rajon Rondo, who has 105 career playoff appearances, said the team need to "play for each other" more often.

"We have no other choice," Rondo said "It's either we do or we don't.

"We do, we make the playoffs, and still with that mindset if we do, if we get in the play-offs we can easily get swept in four games.

"So we have to start buying into the scouting report and start buying into each other and start to play for each other a lot more."

Meanwhile, Damyean Dotson scored 27 points and the New York Knicks snapped their franchise-record home losing streak at 18 games with a 130-118 win over the San Antonio Spurs yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Kevin Knox, Dennis Smith and Emmanual Mudiay all had 19 points in the Knicks' first home victory since Dec 1 against the Milwaukee Bucks.

"It's major," guard Smith said. "We've been having our fans come out and support every night and haven't won here since Dec 1.

"I'm glad that we could get it tonight and just give the fans something to see." - REUTERS

OTHER RESULTS: Toronto Raptors 98 Orlando Magic 113, Denver Nuggets 123 LA Clippers 96.