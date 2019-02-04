James Harden extends streak

James Harden (centre) on his way to finishing with 43 points, 12 rebounds, six steals, five assists and four blocks.

James Harden posted his 26th game with at least 30 points for the third longest streak in NBA history as the Houston Rockets rolled over the Utah Jazz 125-98 yesterday morning (Singapore time).

James finished with 43 points to extend his streak and break a tie with Hall-of-Famer Wilt Chamberlain, who also had the two longest streaks in history, runs of 65 and 31.

"He has great hands and great anticipation," said Houston coach Mike D'Antoni.

"We asked him to do a lot and he just buckled down and did it tonight."

Harden added 12 rebounds, six steals, five assists and four blocks. He was 12 of 22 from the field, making four-of-12 three-pointers, and made all 15 of his free-throws.

Gerald Green added 25 points and Kenneth Faried had 16 points and 12 rebounds as the Rockets snapped a two-game losing streak. They managed to hold the Jazz to 36 per cent shooting and forced 23 turnovers.

"We smelled a little blood and went after them," D'Antoni said.

Donovan Mitchell finished with 26 points and nine assists, and Rudy Gobert added 10 points and 13 rebounds in the loss.

Elsewhere, Dallas rookie Luka Doncic matched his season-high 35 points to lead the Mavericks to a 111-98 victory over the Cavaliers in Cleveland.

Slovenian sensation Doncic, who won't turn 20 until Feb 28, had 28 points by half-time - almost as many as the 30 points scored before the break by all of Cleveland's starters.

"I just felt great," said Doncic, who was cheered by a number of Slovenian flag-waving fans in Cleveland.

"It wasn't my best second half for sure, but we got a win so that's all that matters for me."

Doncic had missed Thursday's game in Detroit with a sore left ankle, but showed no signs of injury as he scored 18 points in the first quarter - when he became the seventh player to score 1,000 points in the NBA before turning 20, following in the footsteps of stars such as LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Kobe Bryant. - AFP

SELECTED RESULTS: Golden State 115 LA Lakers 101, Orlando 102 Brooklyn 89, Washington 115 Milwaukee 131, Miami 88 Indiana 95, San Antonio 113 New Orleans 108, Minnesota 106 Denver 107, Sacramento 115 Philadelphia 108