James Harden leads Houston Rockets' rout of Golden State Warriors

James Harden, Clint Capela and P.J. Tucker recorded double-doubles as the hosts Houston Rockets defeated the short-handed Golden State Warriors 129-112 yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Harden paired a game-high 36 points with 13 assists to lead the charge. He and Russell Westbrook were a combined 0-for-6 from behind the three-point arc midway through the second quarter before Harden connected on his final four three-pointers of the first half.

Tucker posted 22 points and 11 rebounds while Capela had 19 points, 16 boards and six blocks.

All five Houston starters scored in double figures, with Danuel House tallying 17 points on 5-of-6 three-point shooting while Westbrook chipped in 18 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

The Warriors were without Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and D'Angelo Russell due to injury. - REUTERS

SELECTED SCORES:

Detroit 122 New York 102, Atlanta 93 Chicago 113, Toronto 124 Sacramento 120, Dallas 107 Orlando 106, LA Clippers 124 Milwaukee 129, Utah 106 Philadelphia 104.