James Harden leads Nets’ biggest half-time comeback

James Harden spearheaded the biggest half-time comeback in franchise history, scoring 38 points for the Brooklyn Nets who rallied to stun the Phoenix Suns 128-124 yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The Nets stormed back from a 21-point half-time deficit to snap the Suns' season-best win streak at six games.

"We had nothing to lose, but to fight back. We took advantage of our outstanding defence and James made some big shots," said Nets coach Steve Nash, whose side trailed by as many as 24 points.

Harden added 11 assists at the PHX Arena, while Joe Harris scored 22 points for the Nets, who won their fourth consecutive game despite playing without Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.