James Harden matches Michael Jordan's tally for third-most 60-pt games

James Harden tied Michael Jordan for the third most 60-point performances in NBA history yesterday morning (Singapore time), as the Houston Rockets blasted the last-place Atlanta Hawks 158-111.

Harden finished with 60 points to reach the mark for the fourth time and tie Jordan. Only two players, Kobe Bryant (six) and Wilt Chamberlain (32) have more.

"That's greatness right there. Those guys are something that I'm trying to get to," said Harden, who finished one point shy of his career high of 61.

"Hopefully when I am done, I can be mentioned in that group forever."

Harden made 16 of 24 field-goal attempts, including eight of 14 from three-point range, and connected on 20 of 23 free-throw attempts. He played just 31 minutes and also had eight assists.

He is the fourth player to score 50 or more points on 20 occasions, trailing Chamberlain (118), Jordan (31) and Bryant (25).

"It's like everything else he does - unbelievable," coach Mike D'Antoni said.