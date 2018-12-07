James sinks 42 as Lakers rally to win
LeBron James scored 42 points, including 14 straight points for Los Angeles in a pivotal stretch of the fourth quarter, and the Lakers came from behind to beat the visiting San Antonio Spurs 121-113 yesterday morning (Singapore time).
The game went back and forth through the fourth quarter and was tied at 104 before Lonzo Ball poured in a three-pointer to give Los Angeles a 107-104 lead with 2:36 to play.
Kyle Kuzma added a lay-up after a steal and a pass from James to push the advantage to five points before a Patty Mills three-pointer brought the Spurs back within 109-107.
With the Lakers up 112-109, James added a three-pointer and a layup on Los Angeles' next two possessions, then a free-throw with 20.8 seconds to play to close out the scoring and the victory for the Lakers.
Kuzma added 22 points for Los Angeles. Ball hit for 14 and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added 12 for the Lakers, who beat San Antonio for the first time this season after two losses. Los Angeles earned their fourth consecutive win. -REUTERS
