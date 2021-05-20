Jayson Tatum scores 50 as Celtics seal play-off spot
Jayson Tatum scored 23 of his 50 points in the third quarter, as the Boston Celtics punched their play-off ticket with a 118-100 victory over the Washington Wizards in an NBA play-in contest yesterday morning (Singapore time).
Kemba Walker added 29 points as Boston, who had lost five of their final six regular-season games, claimed the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference.
The Celtics will meet the second-seeded Brooklyn Nets in a first-round match-up, with Game 1 set for Sunday morning.
Washington will have one more chance to make the post-season when they host the Indiana Pacers tomorrow morning. The winner of that contest will land the No. 8 seed and face the top-seeded Philadelphia 76ers in the first round.
The Pacers earned that berth after Oshae Brissett scored 23 points in a 144-117 victory over the Charlotte Hornets. - REUTERS, AFP
