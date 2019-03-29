Jazz cruise past Lakers, tied for 5th in West

Rudy Gobert recorded 22 points and 11 rebounds to help the Utah Jazz register a 115-100 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers yesterday morning (Singapore time) in Salt Lake City.

Derrick Favors added 20 points and Jae Crowder scored 16 for the Jazz, who have won three straight games and eight of their previous nine.

Joe Ingles posted a career-best 14 assists while adding 11 points and nine rebounds, as Utah, who shot 49.4 per cent from the field and made 10 of 32 from behind the arc, defeated Los Angeles for the 13th time in the past 15 meetings.

Kyle Kuzma scored 21 points, and JaVale McGee added 16 points and 13 rebounds for Los Angeles, who lost for the 21st time in the past 29 contests.

The Jazz moved into a tie for fifth place with the Los Angeles Clippers (45-30) in the Western Conference.

Both teams are just two games behind the fourth-placed Houston Rockets in the battle for home-court advantage in the first round of the play-offs. - REUTERS

OTHER RESULTS:

Chicago 98 Portland 118, Memphis 103 Golden State 118, Oklahoma City 107 Indiana 99, Phoenix 121 Washington 124