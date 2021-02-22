Jimmy Butler hits 24 as Miami Heat edge out LA Lakers 96-94

Jimmy Butler and Kendrick Nunn combined for 51 points as the Miami Heat defeated reigning league champions the Los Angeles Lakers 96-94 yesterday morning (Singapore time), in a rematch of last season's NBA Finals.

Nunn finished with 27 points and Butler had 24 and eight rebounds for the Heat, who have won six of their last nine contests.

Bam Adebayo tallied 16 points and 10 rebounds at the Staples Center and Duncan Robinson added 11 points with 10 rebounds.

This was the first meeting between the two teams since the Lakers defeated the Heat four games to two for their record-equalling 17th NBA crown last October in Orlando, Florida.

The Lakers have now lost three of their last four games.

They were without injured all-star forward Anthony Davis and guard Dennis Schroeder.

LeBron James tallied 19 points, while Kyle Kuzma had 23 points and Montrezl Harrell finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds.