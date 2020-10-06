Basketball

Jimmy Butler serves up a shock over LA Lakers

Oct 06, 2020 06:00 am

The understrength Miami Heat breathed new life into the NBA Finals with a gritty 115-104 upset victory over the Los Angeles Lakers yesterday morning (Singapore time), cutting their series deficit to 2-1.

Miami were without the injured Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic for a second consecutive game. But they had a super outing from All Star forward Jimmy Butler, who notched a game-high 40 points, along with 11 rebounds and 13 assists.

LeBron James had a team-high 25 points for the Lakers. Anthony Davis, who was a dominant force in the first two games of the series, got in early foul trouble and lacked rhythm as he managed just 15 points.

Game 4 takes place tomorrow. - REUTERS

