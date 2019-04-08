Joe Harris' late 3-pointer boosts Nets' play-off hopes

Joe Harris sank the go-ahead three-pointer with 84 seconds left as the Brooklyn Nets' play-off push got a boost with a 133-128 win over the Milwaukee Bucks yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The Nets used a balanced attack to beat the shorthanded Bucks as eight players scored in double figures. They also drained 19 three-pointers.

Brooklyn improved to 40-40 on the NBA season to move into a tie with the Orlando Magic for sixth place in the Eastern Conference standings.

Elsewhere, Joel Embiid dominated inside to score 20 points and 10 rebounds as Philadelphia 76ers returned to the winner's circle with a 116-96 victory over the Chicago Bulls.