Jordan backs NBA’s vaccine protocols

Chicago Bulls great Michael Jordan said he is a "firm believer in science" and that he supports the National Basketball Association's (NBA) stance on Covid-19 vaccinations ahead of the new season starting next Tuesday.

The NBA has said unvaccinated players must comply with a long list of restrictions to play in games and take part in team activities such as practice.

US media reported earlier this month that 95 per cent of players have had at least one shot. But some players, including Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving, have not said publicly if they have been vaccinated.

Jordan, who played 13 seasons with the Bulls, winning six championships, currently owns the Charlotte Hornets, said he agrees with the league's protocols.

"I'm a firm believer in science and I'm going to stick with that and hopefully everybody abides by whatever the league sets the rules," Jordan said on NBC's Today show.