Kawhi Leonard stars as LA Clippers beat Utah Jazz in Game 3
Kawhi Leonard and Paul George combined for 65 points as the Los Angeles Clippers showed they still have some fight left, beating the Utah Jazz 132-106 in Game 3 of their NBA play-off series yesterday morning (Singapore time).
Leonard finished with 34 points and 12 rebounds while George had 31 points for the Clippers, who had little room for error having gone into the game at the Staples Center 2-0 down.
Said Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue: "I need my two best players to be able to do that. They set the table for everyone else." - AFP
