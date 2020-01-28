Kawhi Leonard’s 31 points power LA Clippers over Orlando Magic

Kawhi Leonard scored 31 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, while Landry Shamet and Montrezl Harrell added 19 points each, as the Los Angeles Clippers notched a 112-97 road victory over the Orlando Magic yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Leonard extended his career-long streak of 30-point games to eight.

Lou Williams scored 15 points as the Clippers improved to 4-1 on their six-game road trip.

Michael Carter-Williams scored 15 points and Nikola Vucevic 13, while Aaron Gordon had 10 points and 10 rebounds, as the Magic lost their third consecutive game and fell for the fifth time in their last six games.

Orlando lost twice to the Clippers in that stretch, falling 122-95 in Los Angeles on Dec 16. - REUTERS

SELECTED SCORES:

Portland 139 Indiana 129, Memphis 114 Phoenix 109, New Orleans 123 Boston 108, San Antonio 106 Toronto 110, Denver 117 Houston 110