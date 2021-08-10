Basketball

Kevin Durant extends deal with Brooklyn Nets

Aug 10, 2021 06:00 am

The Brooklyn Nets officially announced the signing of All-NBA forward Kevin Durant to a multi-year extension on Sunday.

The team declined to give details, but Durant's media company, Boardroom, announced that it was a four-year, US$198 million (S$268.6m) extension last Friday, citing Durant's manager Rich Kleiman.

Durant, who turns 33 next month, is an 11-time All-Star and two-time NBA Finals MVP, when he won titles with the Golden State Warriors in 2017 and 2018.

"Kevin is a transcendent talent who continues to drive and push this franchise and the game of basketball globally," said Nets general manager Sean Marks of Durant, who led the US to gold at Tokyo 2020. - REUTERS

