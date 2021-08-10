Kevin Durant extends deal with Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets officially announced the signing of All-NBA forward Kevin Durant to a multi-year extension on Sunday.

The team declined to give details, but Durant's media company, Boardroom, announced that it was a four-year, US$198 million (S$268.6m) extension last Friday, citing Durant's manager Rich Kleiman.

Durant, who turns 33 next month, is an 11-time All-Star and two-time NBA Finals MVP, when he won titles with the Golden State Warriors in 2017 and 2018.