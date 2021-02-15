Kevin Durant helps Nets defeat former side Golden State Warriors

Kevin Durant made a triumphant return to the San Francisco Bay Area yesterday morning (Singapore time), scoring 20 points to boost the Brooklyn Nets to a 134-117 NBA victory over the Golden State Warriors.

"It was good to see everybody," said Durant, who had hugs for former teammates Draymond Green and Stephen Curry, and Warriors coach Steve Kerr.

"Wish Klay (Thompson) was healthy, but it's good to be back in the Bay Area. I loved my time here, I loved playing for this team. But I'm glad we got a good 'W'," added Durant who won NBA titles with the Warriors in 2017 and 2018.

The All-Star forward meshed seamlessly with star teammates Kyrie Irving and James Harden, with Irving scoring 23 points to lead six Nets players in double figures. Harden added 19 with 16 assists, while Curry led the Warriors with 27 points.

In Salt Lake City, Donovan Mitchell scored 26 points, Bojan Bogdanovic delivered 19 as the red-hot Utah Jazz defeated the Miami Heat 112-94 for the Western Conference leaders' seventh straight win and their 18th in 19 games.