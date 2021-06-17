Basketball

Kevin Durant leads Brooklyn Nets to comeback win

Jun 17, 2021 06:00 am

Kevin Durant finished with 49 points as the Brooklyn Nets came from behind to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 114-108 in Game 5 of their NBA play-off series yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The Nets, who seized a 3-2 lead in the Eastern Conference semi-final series, were trailing by 17 points with seven minutes left in the third quarter.

But Durant led them on a 17-5 run, before adding a clutch three-pointer and four key free-throws in the final two minutes.

Nets coach Steve Nash said: "He played the entire game and he barely missed. It is ridiculous what he is able to do... This is what makes him one of the all-time greats." -AFP

Basketball

Clippers, Hawks level s-final series

Related Stories

Kawhi Leonard stars as LA Clippers beat Utah Jazz in Game 3

Luka Doncic bags 46 points but Los Angeles Clippers win

Brooklyn Nets hit by another James Harden injury

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Basketball