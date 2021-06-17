Kevin Durant leads Brooklyn Nets to comeback win

Kevin Durant finished with 49 points as the Brooklyn Nets came from behind to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 114-108 in Game 5 of their NBA play-off series yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The Nets, who seized a 3-2 lead in the Eastern Conference semi-final series, were trailing by 17 points with seven minutes left in the third quarter.

But Durant led them on a 17-5 run, before adding a clutch three-pointer and four key free-throws in the final two minutes.