Kevin Durant leads US into basketball s-finals

Kevin Durant led the United States to a 95-81 victory over Spain in Olympic men's basketball yesterday, earning a ticket to the semi-finals.

Spain had a 10-point lead late in the second quarter and, despite a valiant 38-point effort from Ricky Rubio, they could not overcome the Americans, who came roaring back to win.

Said Durant, who ended up with 29 points: "I like how we played from the end of the second quarter all the way up to finish the game and that's how winners play ball."

In tomorrow's semi-finals, the US will meet Australia, who cruised to a 97-59 win over Argentina.