Kevin Durant turns down Warriors deal for free agency

Golden State Warriors star forward Kevin Durant has declined a US$31.5 million (S$42.6m) option for next season and will become an unrestricted NBA free agent, ESPN reported on Wednesday.

Durant, the 2017 and 2018 NBA Finals Most Valuable Player and 2014 NBA MVP, ruptured his right Achilles tendon in the second quarter of Game 5 of the NBA Finals earlier this month and underwent surgery to repair the injury.

The forward,30, is looking at missing the 2019-20 NBA season while rehabilitating. He will use the following campaign to rebuild to peak form, a prospect that could scare off some suitors who hoped for more instant returns from a big-money deal for one of the NBA's biggest talents.

Durant averaged 26.0 points, 6.4 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.1 blocked shots a game for the Warriors this season.

He boosted his production to 32.3 points and 7.7 rebounds a game in the play-offs until suffering a right-calf injury and missing nine games before his brief NBA Finals comeback.

Durant is still expected to have several offers when NBA free agency opens on Sunday.