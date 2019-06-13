Kevin Durant’s fall triggers waves in NBA players’ market

When Kevin Durant fell to the court with a right Achilles tendon injury on Monday, he sent shock waves across the NBA, with some teams having prepared for years to make him huge free-agent offers next month.

Now the Golden State Warriors superstar forward is looking at a year of intense rehabilitation and another season working his way back to peak form, changing the dynamic of where dozens of top players might play next season.

Durant, who missed the past month with a right calf injury, suffered a right Achilles tendon injury in Golden State's 106-105 NBA Finals victory over Toronto on Monday, pulling the Warriors within 3-2 in the best-of-seven series. Game 6 takes place tomorrow morning (Singapore time).

Suddenly, the landscape of decision-making has changed under NBA salary cap rules, the first domino expected to fall having been Durant's choice.

Now maybe he does not opt out of his Warriors contract and takes US$31.5 million (S$43m) to rehabilitate in familiar surroundings with teammates who see him as a "brother".

"We miss him. That's our brother," said Warriors guard Klay Thompson, himself a free agent next month.

"This is the best player in the world. With him, we are really one of the greatest teams."

Or maybe he is unhappy about how he was used by the Warriors while hurt and is pushed to leave even more, having already been 2017 and 2018 NBA Finals Most Valuable Player in winning his first two league crowns.

Then there is the market of NBA clubs. Do they risk a maximum offer to an injured Durant, who might never again be the same dominant player he has been?