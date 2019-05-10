Kevin Durant's injury a spanner in Warriors' title defence

The Golden State Warriors' title defence may now hobble along without their leader Kevin Durant, who suffered a calf injury yesterday morning (Singapore time) that makes him doubtful for the play-offs.

Durant limped off the court with a non-contact, right-leg injury during the third quarter of his team's Game 5 battle with the Houston Rockets. His team announced that Durant had suffered a calf strain and is scheduled for an MRI.

Despite the Warriors pulling off a 104-99 triumph to take a 3-2 best-of-seven second-round series edge, the mood is now one of concern for the two-time defending champions.

"We're excited about the win but concerned for Kevin," Golden State coach Steve Kerr said. "He's been on this incredible play-off run. I'm proud of our guys for pulling the game out, and we'll see how Kevin is doing."