Kuzma’s career-high 41 helps Lakers beat Pistons

Second-year forward Kyle Kuzma poured in a career-high 41 points in just 29 minutes, and the Los Angeles Lakers rolled to a 113-100 victory over the visiting Detroit Pistons yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Kuzma posted his previous career high of 38 points against the Houston Rockets last season when he was a rookie.

He made 16 of 24 field-goal attempts yesterday, including five of 10 from three-point range, and added four free-throws.

The Lakers improved to 3-5 without their superstar LeBron James, who hasn't played since Christmas Day due to a groin injury.

Michael Beasley had 19 points and four assists off the Los Angeles bench.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had 15 points, six rebounds and four assists, and Ivica Zubac added 11 points and nine rebounds.

The Lakers shot 56.1 per cent from the field while the Pistons made 44.8 per cent of their attempts.

Blake Griffin had 16 points and six assists for the Pistons, who have lost 15 of their past 19 games. - REUTERS

SELECTED RESULTS:

Boston 135 Indiana 108, Washington 123 Philadelphia 106, Brooklyn 116 Atlanta 100, Portland 124 Chicago 112, Dallas 104 Phoenix 94,Utah 106 Orlando 93.