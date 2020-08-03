Kyle Lowry inspires Toronto Raptors to win over LA Lakers

Kyle Lowry scored 33 points and grabbed 14 rebounds to lift the defending NBA champions Toronto Raptors over the Los Angeles Lakers 107-92 in a showdown of title contenders yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Lakers star LeBron James scored 20 points and pulled down 10 rebounds while Anthony Davis added 14 points, but the Lakers had their worst shooting performance of the season, hitting 35.8 per cent from the floor, making just 29 of 82 shots.

The Lakers, atop the Western Conference at 50-15, and Toronto, second in the Eastern Conference at 47-18, are both preparing for the play-off fight to come.