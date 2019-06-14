Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant in same team?

Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving parted ways with his long-time agent Jeff Wechsler and is expected to sign with Jay-Z's Roc Nation, according to multiple reports yesterday.

Irving is set to opt out of the final year of his five-year contract to become an unrestricted free agent as of June 30, multiple media outlets reported yesterday.

Roc Nation also represents Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant, fuelling rumours that Irving and Durant hope to play with the same team.

Irving, the first overall pick in the 2011 draft by the Cleveland Cavaliers, was scheduled to make US$21.3 million (S$29m) for the final year of the US$94.3m pact he originally signed with Cleveland. He won the 2016 championship with the Cavs and is a six-time All-Star who joined the Celtics for the 2017-2018 season.